Investors with reasonable risk appetite can go for Indiabulls Housing NCD issue

“The rating is reasonably good and even the coupon rate is attractive. Moreover, there is no long-term lock-in in the secured option. So, I would suggest investors to stay away from the unsecured investment because the company’s profits are declining and there could be a hit from the lockdowns over the past 18 months. Investors who have reasonable risk appetite can go for it from the returns perspective and that too in the secured portion only," said Harshad Chetanwala, a Sebi-registered investment adviser and co-founder of MyWealthGrowth.