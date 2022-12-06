Unlike 2020, individual investors are also rushing for the exits. Nontraded REITs paid out $3.7 billion in redemptions in the third quarter. While they were still raising more new funds from investors than they were losing to withdrawals, that marked the highest withdrawal figure in years and a 12-fold increase from the third quarter of 2021, according to Robert A. Stanger & Co., an investment-banking firm that tracks the market.

