Mint Market
Subscribe

Invicta Diagnostic share price makes strong debut! Stock lists at ₹100 on NSE SME, up 17.65% from IPO price

Invicta Diagnostic's IPO debuted strongly on December 8, listing at 100, a 17.65% premium over its issue price of 85. The IPO was highly subscribed, achieving 4.27x overall, with plans to use funds for establishing new diagnostic centers in Maharashtra.

Pranati Deva
Published8 Dec 2025, 09:58 AM IST
Advertisement
Invicta Diagnostic's IPO listing
Invicta Diagnostic's IPO listing

Invicta Diagnostic IPO Listing: Invicta Diagnostic share price made a strong debut in the Indian stock market today, December 8. Invicta Diagnostic share price was listed on Monday at 100 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 17.65% from its issue price of 85

The Invicta Diagnostic IPO outperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at 0 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of around 85, same as issue price

Advertisement

Invicta Diagnostic IPO Details

Invicta Diagnostic made a strong debut on NSE SME on December 8, 2025, after successfully concluding its public issue. The IPO opened on December 1 and closed on December 3, with allotments finalised on December 4. The price band for the Invicta Diagnostic IPO had been set at 85 per share.

Invicta Diagnostic SME IPO witnessed strong subscription in the 3 days of bidding. It was subscribed 4.27x by the end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 3.44x, the NII portion was booked 6.96x, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 3.51x bids. The company received bids for 1 crore shares against 23.44 lakh shares on offer.

Advertisement

This 28.12 crore SME IPO is entirely a fresh issue comprising 33 lakh equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component included.

The company intends to deploy 21.11 crore from the IPO proceeds toward capital expenditure for purchasing medical equipment to set up five new diagnostic centres in Maharashtra, with the balance allocated to general corporate purposes.

Prior to the IPO, the company announced on November 28 that it had secured 6.79 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO lot size has been set at 1,600 shares, with retail investors required to apply for a minimum of 2 lots. At the top end of the price band, this translates to a minimum investment of 2.72 lakh.

Advertisement

Socradamus Capital Pvt. Ltd. is serving as the book running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the registrar. Nikunj Stock Brokers Ltd. has been appointed as the Market Maker.

About Invicta Diagnostic

Established in January 2021, Invicta Diagnostic Limited provides a comprehensive suite of radiology and pathology services. Operating under the brand ‘PC Diagnostics’, the company offers imaging, radiology and teleradiology testing through 7 diagnostic centres and a central laboratory located across Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Invicta Diagnostics Limited (trading as PC Diagnostics) functions as a Mumbai-based diagnostic services provider specialising in integrated pathology and radiology solutions.

 
 
IPO ListingSME IPOIPOGrey Market PremiumIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsInvicta Diagnostic share price makes strong debut! Stock lists at ₹100 on NSE SME, up 17.65% from IPO price
Read Next Story