InVITs, REITs can conduct unitholders' annual meetings through video conference till Dec
26 Feb 2021
The meetings through video conferencing or through OAVM need to be conducted in accordance with the procedure specified by the watchdog
NEW DELHI :
Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) can conduct annual meetings of their unitholders through video conferencing and other audio-visual means till December 31, according to Sebi.
For annual meeting of unitholders to be conducted during calendar year 2021, the facility of Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) will be available till December 31, 2021, Sebi said in a circular on Friday.