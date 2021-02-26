Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >InVITs, REITs can conduct unitholders' annual meetings through video conference till Dec
Photo: Reuters

InVITs, REITs can conduct unitholders' annual meetings through video conference till Dec

1 min read . 08:01 PM IST PTI

The meetings through video conferencing or through OAVM need to be conducted in accordance with the procedure specified by the watchdog

NEW DELHI : Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) can conduct annual meetings of their unitholders through video conferencing and other audio-visual means till December 31, according to Sebi.

Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) can conduct annual meetings of their unitholders through video conferencing and other audio-visual means till December 31, according to Sebi.

For annual meeting of unitholders to be conducted during calendar year 2021, the facility of Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) will be available till December 31, 2021, Sebi said in a circular on Friday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

For annual meeting of unitholders to be conducted during calendar year 2021, the facility of Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) will be available till December 31, 2021, Sebi said in a circular on Friday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

For meetings other than annual meeting of unitholders, the facility can be used up to June 30, 2021.

The meetings through video conferencing or through OAVM need to be conducted in accordance with the procedure specified by the watchdog.

Among other requirements, recorded transcript of the meetings held through VC or OAVM should be maintained in safe custody of the investment manager of InvIT or manager of the REIT.

InvITs and REITs are also required to upload the transcript on their respective websites as soon as possible after the conclusion of the meetings.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.