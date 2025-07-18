IOB Q1 results: Profit surges 76% YoY to ₹1,111 crore; NII rises 13%

IOB Q1 results: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Friday, July 18, reported a solid 75.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its June quarter (Q1FY26) standalone profit to ₹1,111.04 crore compared to a profit of ₹632.81 crore in Q1FY25.

Advertisement

The PSU bank's total income for the quarter under review rose 17 per cent YoY to ₹8,866.47 crore, including other income of ₹1,480.92 crore.

The bank's net interest income (NII) climbed nearly 13 per cent YoY to ₹2,746 crore against ₹2,441 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.04 per cent.

IOB's operating profit on a standalone basis, before provisions and contingencies, for the quarter rose 41 per cent YoY to ₹2,357.95 crore against ₹1,675.86 crore in Q1FY25.

Operating margin for the quarter rose to 26.59 per cent from 22.14 per cent YoY, while net profit margin climbed to 12.53 per cent from 8.36 per cent YoY.

Advertisement

The bank's provisions and contingencies for the quarter declined to ₹844.05 crore from ₹937.87 crore YoY.

Cost-to-income ratio for the quarter improved by 754 bps to 44.22 per cent. Return on assets (ROA) also improved by 44 bps to 1.14 per cent.

The bank's gross advances increased by 32,329 crore, or 14.05 per cent, YoY, standing at ₹2,62,421 crore as on June 30 against ₹2,30,092 crore YoY.

Meanwhile, CASA deposits increased 15 per cent YoY to ₹1,44,837 crore. CASA ratio improved by 161 bps to 43.78 per cent as on June 30.

IOB Q1: NPAs decline The bank reported a sequential as well as YoY decline in its non-performing assets (NPAs) for the quarter under review.

Advertisement

Bank's gross NPA for the quarter declined to ₹5,178.46 crore from ₹6,648.71 crore YoY. Net NPA dropped to ₹816.38 crore from ₹1,153.51 crore YoY.