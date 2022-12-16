IOB to UCO Bank: 4 banking stocks hit 52-week high despite weakness in markets

4] IND Bank Housing Ltd: This financial stock has not just hit 52-week high, but it has locked-in 20 per cent upper circuit as well. The stock has hit 52-week high on two days in a row and it has touched 20 per cent upper circuit on last two straight sessions as well. Despite weakness in key benchmark indices this financial stock opened upside and went on to hit new 52-week high of ₹43.55 apiece on BSE, hitting 20 per cent upper circuit.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}