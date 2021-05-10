OPEN APP
Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) surged up to 2% in Monday's trading session after petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Monday after a two-day pause. As compared to Sunday, petrol has become costlier by 23-26 paise while the price of diesel has increased by 31-3 paise.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) shares were trading 2.43% higher at 97 per share on the BSE at around 10:50 am. Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) surged 1.25% to trade at around 254.75 apiece while Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) rose 1.2% to hover around 449 per share.

In Delhi, petrol prices were increased by 26 paise from 91.27 per litre to 91.53 per litre and diesel by 33 paise from 81.73 per litre to 82.06 per litre, according to the state-owned fuel retailers. Whereas, Petrol in Mumbai retailed at 97.86 per litre while diesel at 89.17 per litre.

Maharashtra joined Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in the league of states where petrol rates breached the 100-a-litre mark. The fuel is sold at 102.42 a litre in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan and at 102.12 in Anuppur of Madhya Pradesh.

Maharashtra's Parbhani joined the league on Monday. Petrol in Parbhani was priced at 100.20 a litre, while in Bhopal it came for 99.55 a litre, as reported by PTI.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

On the other hand, Crude prices climbed more than 1% on Monday after a major cyber attack forced the shutdown of critical fuel supply pipelines in the United States.

