IOC, BPCL, HPCL shares gain on fuel price hike

In Delhi, petrol prices were increased by 26 paise from ₹91.27 per litre to ₹91.53 per litre and diesel by 33 paise from ₹81.73 per litre to ₹82.06 per litre, according to the state-owned fuel retailers. Whereas, Petrol in Mumbai retailed at ₹97.86 per litre while diesel at ₹89.17 per litre.