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IOC, BPCL to HPCL: OMC stocks jump up to 9% as crude oil prices tank 13% amid US‑Iran ceasefire

Shares of oil marketing companies surged as crude prices eased, with IOC up 8.2%, HPCL up 9%, and BPCL up 8.8%. The drop in Brent crude prices boosts refiners' margins and alleviates inflation concerns, improving sentiment and earnings outlook for these firms.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published8 Apr 2026, 09:38 AM IST
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OMC stocks jump up to 9% as crude oil prices tank 13% amid US‑Iran ceasefire
OMC stocks jump up to 9% as crude oil prices tank 13% amid US‑Iran ceasefire
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Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) surged on easing crude prices, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) rising 8.2%, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) gaining 9%, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) advancing 8.8%. The rally comes after Brent crude prices plunged over 13% following reports of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Declining crude prices provide significant advantages for downstream refiners, as they greatly lower raw material expenses and enhance gross refining margins (GRMs). The steep decline in oil prices has also alleviated worries about inflation and marketing losses, lifting sentiment for OMC stocks.

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Analysts suggest that if crude prices stay at lower levels, there could be substantial improvement in margin expansion and earnings visibility for these firms in the near future.

(more to come)

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

Indian Oil CorporationOil Marketing CompaniesIndian Oil CorpBharat Petroleum CorpIOCBPCLHPCL
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