IOC, HPCL, BPCL shares rise - What is behind the rally in crude oil-linked stocks?

Shares of oil and gas companies, including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and GAIL, climbed up to 3% in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, 30 September, amid a drop in crude oil prices.

Stocks like Petronet LNG, Indraprastha Gas, and Reliance Industries also gained significantly during the session.

On the other hand, shares of upstream exploration and production companies, such as ONGC and Oil India, declined 1% and 3%, respectively, during the session.

Why are crude-linked stocks rising? Crude oil-linked stocks are seeing decent gains despite a decline in oil prices. Crude oil prices suffered their biggest drop in more than a week, falling 2.5% on Tuesday, amid signs that Middle East supply has risen to near pre-war levels after Saudi Arabia resumed shipments from its Red Sea port of Yanbu, which avoids the Strait of Hormuz.

International crude oil benchmark, Brent Crude, traded near $103 per barrel on Wednesday morning.

A drop in crude prices tends to benefit oil marketing stocks, as it boosts their marketing margins on petrol and diesel retail sales. However, a drop in oil prices is negative for upstream exploration and production companies, as their revenues and realisations decline.

Oil price outlook According to InCred Capital Wealth, oil prices will get rebalanced before gas. It expects Brent at $88, $76 and $72 per barrel over the calendar years 2026 to 2028.

The financial services company underscored that the International Energy Agency (IEA) expects a 4.6-5.1mbpd oil surplus in 2027 as about 8mbpd of shut-in and rerouted supply returns, after a 1.7mbpd deficit in 2026.

"Brent crude depends on which of the three paths the Strait of Hormuz takes. If the blockade lasts through the US mid-term elections and early 2027 (45% probability), Brent crude averages $101 per barrel in Q426. If a deal is reached by December 2026 (30%), it averages $80 per barrel. If an Oman-led corridor operates with an Iranian toll (25%), it averages $89 per barrel," said InCred Capital Wealth.

Weighting the three gives $92 per barrel for 4Q26. For full years, we forecast $88 per barrel in CY26, $76 per barrel in CY27 and $72 per barrel in CY28, above the pre-war $65 per barrel level because Iran has lost 1.0-1.1mbpd of reservoir capacity," said the financial services company.

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