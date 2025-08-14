IOC Q1 Results: Maharatna PSU posts 83% YoY jump in Q1 profit to ₹6,808 crore despite flat revenue growth

Subscribe

IOC Q1 Results: Maharatna public sector undertaking (PSU) — Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) — posted an 83% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Thursday, August 14.

Saloni Goel
Updated14 Aug 2025, 02:35 PM IST
IOC Q1 Results: Maharatna public sector undertaking (PSU) — Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) — posted an 83% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Thursday, August 14. The sharp profit growth came despite revenue being largely unchanged.

The profit for Q1 FY26 stood at 6,808.12 crore compared with 3,722.63 crore posted in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the figure was lower than 8,367.63 crore profit posted in the March quarter of FY25.

Meanwhile, IOC's revenue from operations stood at 2,21,849.02 crore during the April-June quarter, up just 0.9% YoY, against 2,19,864.34 crore posted in the same period last year.

More to come…

 
