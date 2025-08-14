IOC Q1 Results: Maharatna PSU posts 83% YoY jump in Q1 profit to ₹6,808 crore despite flat revenue growth

IOC Q1 Results: Maharatna public sector undertaking (PSU) — Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) — posted an 83% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Thursday, August 14. The sharp profit growth came despite revenue being largely unchanged.

The profit for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹6,808.12 crore compared with ₹3,722.63 crore posted in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the figure was lower than ₹8,367.63 crore profit posted in the March quarter of FY25.

Meanwhile, IOC's revenue from operations stood at ₹2,21,849.02 crore during the April-June quarter, up just 0.9% YoY, against ₹2,19,864.34 crore posted in the same period last year.