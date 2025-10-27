IOC Q2 Results LIVE: Profit could surge multi-fold on low base; PSU stock jumps 3% ahead of earnings

IOC Q2 Results 2025: Maharatna PSU Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) is expected to deliver a strong year-on-year performance in Q2FY26, as per brokerage analysts. IOC is slated to post its Q2 results on Monday, October 27.

Higher domestic retail sales, improved margins and reduced under-recoveries on LPG sales are expected to drive the bottom line during the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

With lower inventory losses and firmer diesel cracks, refining profitability should remain resilient, opined the brokerages. However, weaker marketing performance and an estimated ₹30 billion government compensation for OMCs may partly offset gains, keeping overall earnings momentum moderate.

