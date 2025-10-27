IOC Q2 Results LIVE: Profit could surge multi-fold on low base; PSU stock jumps 3% ahead of earnings

IOC Q2 Results 2025: Maharatna PSU Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) is expected to deliver a strong year-on-year performance in Q2FY26, as per brokerage analysts. IOC is slated to post its Q2 results on Monday, October 27.
Higher domestic retail sales, improved margins and reduced under-recoveries on LPG sales are expected to drive the bottom line during the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
With lower inventory losses and firmer diesel cracks, refining profitability should remain resilient, opined the brokerages. However, weaker marketing performance and an estimated ₹30 billion government compensation for OMCs may partly offset gains, keeping overall earnings momentum moderate.
Track this space for LIVE updates on IOC Q2 results.
With likely lower adventitious losses QoQ, and stronger diesel cracks GRMs should be better. But, with no retail price change, higher diesel cracks, and weaker rupee, marketing earnings will likely be lower. We assume OMCs to account for Rs30 bn compensation in 2Q, said Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE).
Analysts expect IOC's EBITDA to rise between 114-260% YoY. This could be driven by a low base, improvement in refining margins and lower under recoveries on LPG sales.
IOC shares gain 3% ahead of the Q2 results 2025. The stock hit the day's high of ₹154.45 on the BSE. Maharatna PSU stock has gained 11.67% on YTD basis and 5% in a year.
Pursuant to regulation 29(1) & (2) and 50(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, it is hereby informed that a Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled on Monday, 27 October 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025, IOC said in a filing earlier this month.