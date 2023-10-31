IOC Q2FY24 earnings: Net profit, revenue decline sequentially; company announces dividend
Indian Oil Corporation reported a gross refining margin of $13.12 per barrel in converting crude oil into fuel during the September quarter (Q2FY24), compared to $25.49 per barrel in the same period the previous year.
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) released its Q2FY24 numbers on Tuesday, reporting a standalone net profit of ₹12,967 crore. This marks a significant turnaround from the same period last year, when the state-owned company reported a net loss of ₹272 crore due to holding fuel prices despite the strong spike in crude oil prices. However, seen sequentially, the net profit dropped by 5.69%.
