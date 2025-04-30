IOC Q4 results 2025: Net profit jumps 152% QoQ to ₹7,265 crore; declares dividend of ₹3 per share

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the state-run oil refiner, on Wednesday reported a standalone net profit of ₹7,264.85 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, registering a staggering growth of 152% from ₹2,873.53 crore in the previous quarter.

Advertisement

IOC’s revenue from operations in Q4FY25 remained flat at ₹1.95 lakh crore from ₹1.94 lakh crore, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

At the operational level, EBITDA during the quarter jumped 90% to ₹13,572 crore from ₹7,117 crore, QoQ, while EBITDA margin expanded by 330 basis points (bps) to 7% from 3.7% figure in the previous quarter.

Gross Refining Margins (GRMs) - the difference between the total value of refined petroleum products produced by a refinery and the cost of the raw material - stood at $8 per barrel. Indian Oil Corporation had reported GRMs of $2.9 per barrel in the previous quarter.

Here's Indian Oil Corporation's segment-wise Q4 results:

Petroleum Products Segment Q4 Results IOC’s Petroleum Products’ segment standalone revenue in the March 2025 quarter increased marginally to ₹2,03,732.30 crore from ₹2,03,051.80 crore in the December 2024 quarter. The segment’s EBIT jumped to ₹9,533.54 crore from ₹4,116.93 crore, QoQ.

Advertisement

Petrochemicals Segment Q4 Results Petrochemicals segment’s revenue in Q4FY25 rose to ₹7,225.87 crore from ₹7,201.85 crore in Q3FY25. The segment’s EBIT loss increased to ₹205.72 crore from loss of ₹154.86 crore.

Gas Segment Q4 Results Gas revenue in the quarter ended March 2025 rose to ₹11,189.69 crore from ₹11,028.15 crore, QoQ, while EBIT fell to ₹33.22 crore from ₹444.57 crore, QoQ.

IOC Dividend The board of directors of Indian Oil Corporation has recommended a final dividend of ₹3 per equity share for FY25.

“Board has recommended a final dividend of 30% for the year 2024-25 i.e. Rs. 3.00 per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each on the paid-up share capital, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company,” IOC said in a regulatory filing.

Advertisement

IOC dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM. The record date for payment of final dividend would be fixed and intimated in due course, it added.

IOC share price gained after reporting its Q4 results. At 3:10 PM, IOC shares were trading 1.92% higher at ₹138.35 apiece on the BSE.