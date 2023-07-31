IOC share price falls over 2% after Q1 results; Should you buy, sell or hold? Here is what brokerages have to say3 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:18 AM IST
IOC reported a standalone net profit of ₹13,750.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2023, rising 36.7% from ₹10,058.69 crore in the previous quarter.
Shares of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the state-run oil refiner, fell over 2% on Monday after the company reported its Q1 results. IOC share price fell as much as 2.38% to ₹93.01 apiece on the BSE.
