IOCL announces raising ₹2500 Cr via NCDs, scrip rallies over 3%1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 08:29 PM IST
The Fortune "Global 500" report for 2022 lists Indian Oil as the highest-ranked energy PSU in India. With a Maharatna CPSE status and a market valuation of ₹1,07,533.23 Cr, the firm operates in the energy industry. The company has stated that it will raise ₹2,500 crore through a private placement of 25,000, 7.44% unsecured, listed, taxable, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of ₹10 lakh each.