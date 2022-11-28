IOCL announces raising 2500 Cr via NCDs, scrip rallies over 3%

The shares of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) closed today on the NSE at ₹75.95 apiece, up by 3.54% from the previous close of ₹73.35. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 40,695,313 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 10,516,950 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 4.10% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 0.86% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹90.70 on (22-April-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹65.20 on (29-September-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 16.26% below the 1-year high and 16.48% above the 1-year low. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, IOCL reported a promoter shareholding of 51.50%, FIIs stake of 7.22%, DIIs stake of 11.24%, Govt stake of 19.60% and a public stake of 10.42%.