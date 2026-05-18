IOCL Q4 Results: Net profit soars 78% YoY to ₹14,458 crore; declares final dividend of ₹1.25 per share

Indian Oil Corporation reported a mixed performance for the March quarter of FY26, with consolidated revenue from operations rising marginally to ₹2.36 lakh crore, compared to ₹2.21 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter last year, aided by healthy marketing and refining margins before the full impact of the ongoing war-driven disruption in global energy markets hit earnings.

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Total income for the quarter stood at ₹2.38 lakh crore, up from ₹2.22 lakh crore in Q4FY25.

The company’s profit before tax (PBT) increased sharply to ₹14,458 crore during the quarter, compared to ₹8,787 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, net profit rose to ₹14,458 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹8,123 crore in Q4FY25, registering a strong 78% year-on-year growth.

Standalone net profit in January-March, the fourth and the final quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, rose to ₹11,377.51 crore from ₹7,264.85 crore a year back, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The record quarter profit came despite the company suffering huge losses on selling petrol, diesel, and cooking gas LPG below cost in March, as it, along with other state-owned fuel retailers, insulated the domestic market from volatility that hit the international market after the start of the West Asia conflict.

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The conflict started with the US and Israel attacking Iran on February 28, followed by Tehran's sweeping retaliation that shut the Strait of Hormuz, through which a bulk of India and the world's oil and gas supplies flowed.

For the full financial year FY26, IOC reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹8.91 lakh crore, compared to ₹8.50 lakh crore in FY25, while net profit jumped sharply to ₹44,677 crore from ₹13,789 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent stood at ₹42,096 crore in FY26, compared to ₹13,598 crore in FY25, reflecting a substantial improvement in profitability. Total expenses during FY26 stood at ₹8.51 lakh crore, compared to ₹8.49 lakh crore in FY25.

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The company reported record operational performance across key segments in FY26. It achieved its highest-ever crude throughput of 75.4 million tonnes, while pipeline throughput touched a record 105.3 million tonnes. Consolidated petroleum product sales rose to an all-time high of 104.4 million tonnes, up around 4% year-on-year.

In the marketing business, the company commissioned a record 909 retail outlets during the year, strengthening its nationwide presence. The lubricants segment delivered record sales of 855 thousand metric tonnes, growing around 15% and significantly outperforming industry growth.

Meanwhile, the petrochemicals business posted its best-ever performance, with sales of 3.22 million tonnes and production of 3.4 million tonnes, while RLNG sales stood at approximately 5.60 million tonnes.

(more to come)

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.