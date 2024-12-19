Stock Market Today: IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price gained more than 8% in morning trades on Thursday. IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd in its board meeting will consider a stocl split. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price opened at ₹406 on the BSE on Thursday, marginally higher than previous days closing price at 405.35.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price thereafter gained and touched itraday high of ₹441, marking gain of more than 8%

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals informed the exchanges about its board meeting to be held on 27 December to consider a stock split

IOLCP to consider stock Split In its release on the exchanges IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals said that "we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 27th December 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the alteration in the share capital of the Company by sub-division / split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid up, as may be determined by the Board of Director"

The IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals also thereby said that the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will be closed from 19th December 2024 till 29th December 2024 (inclusive of both days)

About IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is a active pharma ingredients and Specialty chemicals manufcaturers. IOL is engaged in manufacturing and selling of chemicals and bulk drugs.IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals caters to the pharmaceutical and specialty chemical requirements across both domestic and international markets.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is the largest producer of Ibuprofen with ~30% Global share and the only company worldwide being backward integrated for all Intermediate stages of Ibuprofen having a capacity of 12000+ MT

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has dedicated USFDA approved facilities for Ibuprofen aand is also among the major producer of diabetese control drug Metformin in India

