Ion Exchange board approves stock split in 1:10 ratio, shares surge 4%1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 02:26 PM IST
- The sub-division of one equity share of the company with a face value of ₹10 each will be split into 10 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each
Ion Exchange shares zoomed nearly 4 per cent in Thursday's trade after the company's board has given its approval for stock split in the ratio of 1:10. The stock was trading 3.87 per cent higher at ₹3,495.05 per share on NSE during noon deals.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×