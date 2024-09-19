ION Exchange share price jumps 8% after receiving ₹161 crore order from Adani Power

  • ION Exchange share price opened with an upside gap at 670 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of 709.15 per share

Asit Manohar
Updated19 Sep 2024, 10:19 AM IST
Stock market today: Shares of ION Exchange (India) Ltd witnessed strong buying during the early morning session on Thursday. ION Exchange share price opened with an upside gap at 670 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of 709.15 per share. While climbing to this intraday high, ION Exchange shares registered an intraday rise of over 8 per cent.

According to stock market experts, the ION Exchange share price is skyrocketing today after the announcement of the receipt of a 161 crore order from Adani Power. The company has declared about the order receipt in its latest exchange filing on Wednesday.

Triggers for ION Exchange share price

On why the ION Exchange share price is skyrocketing today, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, said, “ION Exchange share price is rising today after the company's latest exchange filing on Wednesday. In this exchange filing, ION Exchange (India) Ltd has declared that it received an order from Adani Power worth around 161 crore.”

