IPCA, CIPLA, JB Chemicals, Sun Pharma, Torrent lead Indian Pharma market growth in November
Stock Market Today- The Indian Pharma market growth moderated to 3.5% in November on a large base of last year and impacted by Festival season. IPCA, CIPLA, JB Chemicals, Sun Pharma and Torrent however were amongst key outperformers amongst the listed companies.
Indian pharma Market (IPM) after seeing a double-digit growth during October 2023, however, saw growth moderate in November. The IPM growth slipped to 3.5% year-on-year in November 2023 compared to 15% in November’22 and 16.5% in October’2023, as per analysts which they attributed to multiple factors. While those at Kotak Institutional Equities said that moderation in growth was led by the start of festive season, a high base of 15% year-on-year and inventory destocking also were amongst key reasons as per them.
