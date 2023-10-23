Ipca Lab share price jumps over 7% to touch 52-week high on positive USFDA inspection report
Ipca Labs shares surge 7% as USFDA gives voluntary action indicated (VAI )classification to its manufacturing plant.
Ipca Laboratories share price surged of 7% to hit 52-week on Monday's trading session after Ipca Lab got a voluntary action indicated (VAI) classification for its Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh manufacturing plant from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Ipca Lab share price snapped a three-day losing streak following this news. Ipca Lab share price today opened at intraday low of ₹960.05 apiece on BSE.
