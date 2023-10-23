Ipca Laboratories share price surged of 7% to hit 52-week on Monday's trading session after Ipca Lab got a voluntary action indicated (VAI) classification for its Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh manufacturing plant from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Ipca Lab share price snapped a three-day losing streak following this news. Ipca Lab share price today opened at intraday low of ₹960.05 apiece on BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One, Ipca Lab share price have strongly surged up more than 7% backed with strong volumes, considering the price and volume breakout expecting further upside traction with 1,050 as possible target with 970 as immediate support.

"This manufacturing facility has now received Establishment Inspection Report classifying the manufacturing facility as "Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) and that this facility is considered to be in a minimally acceptable state of compliance with regard to current good manufacturing practice (CGMP)," the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's API production facility in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh was inspected by the US FDA earlier in June, from June 5 to June 13, 2023. The US FDA issued a Form 483 with 11 (eleven) observations at the end of the inspection.

The company stated that it will work closely with the US FDA to find an early solution to these problems and that it will provide a thorough response to these observations within the allotted period.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, IPCA Laboratories recorded a 14% increase in total net profit, coming in at ₹162.82 crore. In the same period last year, the pharmaceutical company earned a net profit of ₹143.06 crore. According to the company, revenue from operations was ₹1,587.58 crore, which was 0.1 percent more or less than ₹1,585.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

"IPCA remains well placed to sustain industry-beating growth in the DF segment. We await clarity on recent USFDA inspections at its formulation and API sites. Moreover, Unichem's site was last inspected in CY20. Thus the USFDA regulatory risk remains high on IPCA/Unichem combined basis. We retain our Neutral rating on the stock as we believe the current valuation richly factors in earnings upside," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services in its report.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

