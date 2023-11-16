This pharma company outperformed Indian pharma market growth in October. What's the road ahead?
Stock Market Today- Indian Pharma market (IPM) growth picked up pace in October 2023 at 16.5% YoY led by rebound in the Acute segment growth and low base of the previous year. IPCA Labs with growth at 24% in October outperformed the IPM growth.
Indian Pharma market (IPM) growth picked pace in October 2023 led by rebound in the Acute segment growth and low base of the previous year. The India pharma market jumped 16.5% YoY in October’2023 versus 3.3% in October’2022 and 8.6% in September 23, suggested data by Motilal Oswal Financial Services td.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started