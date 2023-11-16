Indian Pharma market (IPM) growth picked pace in October 2023 led by rebound in the Acute segment growth and low base of the previous year. The India pharma market jumped 16.5% YoY in October’2023 versus 3.3% in October’2022 and 8.6% in September 23, suggested data by Motilal Oswal Financial Services td. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Acute growth finally recovered to 18% year on year growth in October, while chronic growth stood at 14% year-on-year as per analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities. Bulk of the IPM growth in October 2023 was driven by therapies such as anti-malarial (higher incidence of dengue cases), immunomodulators, anti-infectives and gastro-intestinal therapies.

The pickup in the growth rate in the acute segment after languishing for the past few months was encouraging and lifted overall IPM growth.

Amongst the listed pharmaceutical companies IPCA Laboratories Ltd growth outperformed the IPM comprehensively. As per analyst reports IPCA’ growth stood at 24% year-on-year during October. Since IPCA has strong range of products in the acute segment and anti- malarial drugs the rebound in acute segment and pick up in the Anti-malarial and anti-infective sales helped its domestic growth catch pace in October

IPCA domestic sales during the September quarter had grown well helped by Pain management therapy growing 12% followed by strong growth across cardiac, CNS (Central nervous System), Derma, Neurology and Opthalmology as per analysts However anti-malarial, anti-bacteria and cough and cold were impacted due to weak season. The pick up in sales of these products now will further improve prospects of IPCA in the ongoing quarter.

Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher said that for IPCA domestic formulation business continues to outperform and grow at healthy levels. Further export business (70% of total sales including Unichem) have also reported steady growth and with plant clearance from USFDA will kick start US business from FY25. Their FY25 Earnings per share stands revised upward by 2% as factor in resumption of US sales. The Unichem acquisition will allow IPCA to scale up US formulation.

Not surprising the stock prices of IPCA have risen by more than 50% in last six months.

