Ipca Labs share price down over 11% in 3 days after Q4 result; should you buy or stay away?
Ipca Labs share price has been falling after disappointing quarterly results. Brokerage firms are divided, with some optimistic about margin improvement and new launches, while others urge caution due to the stock's recent high valuation.
Ipca Labs share price: Ipca Laboratories shares continued to trade in negative territory for the third consecutive session on Friday, May 31, following disappointing quarterly earnings for the Mach quarter. On Friday, Ipca Labs share price opened at ₹1234.85 against its previous close of ₹1,249.65 and fell nearly 7 per cent to the level of ₹1,168.10. Considering this price, the stock has declined 11.5 per cent in three sessions.
