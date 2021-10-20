“A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Saturday, 13 November, 2021, to consider sub-division of every 1 (one) equity share of the nominal/face value of Rs. 21- each into 2 (Two) equity shares of the nominal/face value of Re. 1/- each," Ipca Labs announced in an exchange filing.

