iPhone 17 India launch today: Why is Redington share price skyrocketing over 9%?

Redington Ltd., a key iPhone distributor in India, saw its shares rise over 9% on September 19 following the iPhone 17 launch. The company reported a 12% growth in net profit for Q1 FY26, with strong Apple sales contributing to its revenue.

Pranati Deva
Updated19 Sep 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Redington Ltd., a key iPhone distributor in India, saw its shares rise over 9% on September 19 following the iPhone 17 launch. The company reported a 12% growth in net profit for Q1 FY26, with strong Apple sales contributing to its revenue.
Redington Ltd., a key iPhone distributor in India, saw its shares rise over 9% on September 19 following the iPhone 17 launch. The company reported a 12% growth in net profit for Q1 FY26, with strong Apple sales contributing to its revenue.(Apple)

iPhone 17 India launch: Shares of Redington, a prominent supplier of iPhones in India to Apple Inc., surged more than 9 per cent on Friday, September 19, after the launch of the iPhone 17 models in the country. The rally came as investors bet on strong demand for Apple’s latest smartphone lineup.

The sales of Apple iPhone 17 commenced in India today, with pre-orders already underway. Redington, which has been distributing Apple products in the country since 2007, remains one of Apple’s key distribution partners in India.

Also Read | iPhone 17 sale: Long queues outside Apple stores in Mumbai BKC, Delhi Saket

Earlier this month, Apple unveiled its new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 will be available in lavender, mist blue, sage, white, and black, with storage options of 256GB and 512GB. Prices start at 82,900 for the base iPhone 17 model, while the range goes up to 1.9 lakh for the 1TB iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple continues to be an important client for Redington. According to its June quarter investor presentation, Apple contributed 34 per cent to the company’s topline, compared to 30 per cent in FY25.

Redington Q1 Results

In the first quarter of FY26, Redington posted a 12 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit at 275 crore, against 246 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the June quarter stood at 25,952 crore, marking a 22 per cent increase from 21,282 crore a year ago.

Also Read | What price will iPhone 17, 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air sell for in India?

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation rose 8 per cent to 401 crore from 371 crore in the previous year. However, margins came in at 1.6 per cent, slightly lower than 1.7 per cent in the year-ago period. Sequentially, both revenue and profit were lower despite the year-on-year growth.

Redington share performance

Amid the iPhone 17 launch in India, Redington share price jumped as much as 9.2 per cent to its day's high of 314.60.

The stock has rallied over 51 per cent in the last one year, while it has gained 37 per cent in the last 6 months and 27 per cent in the last one month. Meanwhile, in the long term, Redington stock has given multibagger returns, soaring 429 per cent in the past five years.

Also Read | iPhone 17 demand higher than iPhone 16, drives sales jump for Apple: Report

Currently, Redington share price is trading 98 per cent higher than its 52-week low of 159.10, hit in October 2024. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week high of 334.90 in June 2025.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Apple Inc.Redington IndiaIndian Stock MarketStock Market TodayApple IPhones
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsiPhone 17 India launch today: Why is Redington share price skyrocketing over 9%?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.