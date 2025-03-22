IPL 2025: Zomato, Swiggy to Lemon Tree Hotels — experts recommend THESE five stocks to buy during Indian Premier League

Stocks to buy during IPL 2025: The Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin today at Kolkata with the first IPL 2025 encounter between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The cricket carnival will last for 65 days (from 22 March 2025 to 25 May 2025), and during this gala event, many activities other than cricket are expected to occur. In addition to cricket, these activities are expected to create a window of opportunity for Indian stock market investors.

According to stock market experts, cricket is followed like a religion in India and hence, cricket lovers are expected to remain glued to their television screens during the IPL 2025 matches. Looking at the IPL 2025 schedule may fuel the business of food delivery platforms. Similarly, cricket fans (both Indian and overseas) follow their team and players to various venues; hence, aviation, visa tracking companies, and the hospitality industry are expected to benefit from this long 65-day cricket carnival.

IPL 2025: How stock investors may benefit? Speaking on how IPL 2025 may trickle down to Dalal Street, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, said, "Like ICC World Cup, IPL 2025 also attracts domestic and international viewership as one IPL team comprises eight domestic and a maximum of three international players. So, IPL 2025 is one of the biggest cricket carnivals taking place across the world. Like any other sports carnival, the Indian Premier League also fuels business activities of the hospitality industry, VISA tracking companies and online food delivery platforms."

Regarding how IPL 2025 would benefit hospitality, transportation, and visa tracking companies, Avinash Gorakshkar said, "In IPL matches, domestic and overseas cricket fans move with their favourite players and teams, which fuels hotels and transportation companies' businesses. Likewise, visa tracking companies benefit as overseas cricket fans need visa approval to arrive in India to witness the cricket gala."

Asked about the IPL 2025 benefiting online food delivery platforms, Gorakshkar said, "In India, both males and females follow cricket like a religion. Hence, it has been found that people prefer to watch IPL matches, skipping the kitchen work, especially cooking. So, during IPL matches, businesses of online food delivery platforms are expected to shoot up."

Stocks to buy during Indian Premier League On stocks to buy during IPL 2025, Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart Securities said, “In the online food delivery segment, one can look at Zomato and Swiggy shares. In the hospitality segment, buying shares of Lemon Tree Hotels and Indian Hotels Company (IHC) is advised. One can look at BLS International shares among the Visa tracking companies.”

On key levels regarding the five shares mentioned above that one can buy during the IPL 2025 season, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, recommended these key levels for potential investors:

1] Zomato: Initiate momentum buying at CMP, target ₹250 to ₹260, stop loss ₹210;

2] Swiggy: Initiate momentum buying at CMP, target ₹400, stop loss ₹320;

3] Lemon Tree Hotels: Initiate momentum buying at CMP, target ₹160, stop loss ₹125;

4] Indian Hotels Company or IHC: Initiate momentum buying at CMP, target ₹900, stop loss ₹780; and

5] BLS International: Initiate momentum buying at CMP, target ₹450, stop loss ₹360.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts, consider individual risk tolerance, and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and individual circumstances may vary.