Subscribe

IPL business demerger impact? Sun TV Network share price rallies 16%! Experts see 30% more upside | Target, stop-loss

Sun TV Network share price is skyrocketing due to the reports of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad demerger, say experts

Asit Manohar
Updated30 Sep 2026, 02:39 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Sun TV Network share price: Experts believe the company is yet to make an announcement about the demerger of the IPL franchise, but in the case of an official announcement, the stock may go up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>850 apiece in the near term.
Sun TV Network share price: Experts believe the company is yet to make an announcement about the demerger of the IPL franchise, but in the case of an official announcement, the stock may go up to ₹850 apiece in the near term.(Photo: AI-generated)
AI Quick Read

Stock market today: Amid IPL business demerger buzz, Sun TV Network's share price witnessed strong buying pressure during Wednesday's deals. The Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL franchise owner company's shares today opened with an upside gap at 555 apiece on the NSE and witnessed strong buying since morning, hitting an intraday high of 663.90 apiece, which turned out to be a new 52-week high of the media stock. Sun TV Network shares are currently trading around 650 apiece, nearly 16% higher than yesterday's close of 553.25.

Advertisement

According to stock market experts, Sun TV Network's share price is rising following a flurry of reports about the company's plans to unlock its IPL business. They said that Sun TV has yet to make an official announcement in this regard, but the market is discounting reports of the Sun TV Network's IPL franchise demerger ahead of an official announcement. If the news comes true, Sun TV share price may go up to 553.25.

Sun TV Network share price | What experts say

Speaking on the reason for skyrocketing Sun TV Network share prices, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “The stock is rising due to the rumours around the IPL franchise business demerger. The BSE exchange has sought clarification from the company and an official statement is expected to come any time.”

Advertisement

Gorakshkar said that the IPL franchise business demerger is a major corporate event and would have a positive impact on the stock, provided the company confirms the development.

Sun TV Network share price target

What if the news comes true, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development, said, “The stock is on the cusp of a technical breakout at 720. On breaking above this level on a closing basis, the stock may go up to 850, up 30% from the current market price, in the near term.”

Ojha advised investors to maintain a stop-loss at 570 and wait for the above-mentioned targets. However, he also advised Sun TV shareholders to remain vigilant about Sun TV Network's official statement regarding the IPL business unlocking move.

Advertisement

He predicted a big crash in Sun TV Network's share price if the company denies the news report.

Sun TV denies IPL franchise business demerger reports

Meanwhile, Sun TV has denied reports of a business demerger. The Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL franchise owner company clarified the rumour in an exchange filing today, while replying to the BSE's clarification, “The aforesaid news item is a rumour and the Company cannot comment on market rumours. We bring to your kind attention that our Company has made all the necessary disclosures pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, to date, and we confirm that there is no impending material price-sensitive information/ announcement of the Company which may have a bearing on the price/ volume behaviour in the scrip.”

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

Sun TV NetworkStock Market TodayIPL News
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsIPL business demerger impact? Sun TV Network share price rallies 16%! Experts see 30% more upside | Target, stop-loss
Advertisement
Read Next Story