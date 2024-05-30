IPO Boom: 57% of SME issues saw over 100% subscription in 2024, HOAC Foods leads pack; check top performers
Growing retail investor confidence drives strong interest in SME IPOs. Companies like Australian Premium Solar and Pratham EPC Projects witness substantial gains post listing. However, caution is advised, as some companies like MVK Agro Food Product are trading below issue price.
The enthusiasm for initial public offerings (IPOs) shows no signs of diminishing, as retail investor participation has increased substantially in recent years. This heightened interest has prompted an increasing number of companies to access funds through the primary market. Consequently, the IPO frenzy persists in 2024, building upon the momentum established by the record-breaking number of public offerings in 2023.
