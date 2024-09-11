Tempted by the IPO boom? Sebi and these experts would like a word.
- A recent Sebi study revealed that more than half of IPO shares by value, excluding those allotted to anchor investors, were sold within a week of listing.
- With the IPO market booming again, merchant bankers, investment managers and retail investors must all act more responsibly, experts told Mint.
Most retail investors put money in initial public offerings on impulse, which suggests they lack complete information about these public issues, experts told Mint. With the IPO market booming again this year, there is a need for merchant bankers and investment managers to act more responsibly, but also for individual investors to be more informed about what they invest in, they said.