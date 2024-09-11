Tempted by the IPO boom? Sebi and these experts would like a word.

Jha also underscored the need for greater responsibility among merchant bankers and wealth management firms, as they often have access to more information about companies than is disclosed in the IPO prospectus. They have a duty to share their insights with investors, she said. "Sebi is urging caution from advisors because if the companies in which people are investing fail to perform, public money will be lost and people will start questioning why Sebi didn’t intervene earlier," she added.