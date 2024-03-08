Here are the top companies where celebrities have reaped significant profits in the last three years.

Over the past few years, India's flourishing IPO market has yielded substantial returns for investors, which includes famous celebs who invested in these companies well before their public offerings.

Here are the top companies where celebrities have reaped significant profits in the last three years, according to Moneycontrol report -

Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor - DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have earned substantial returns on their investments in DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations following the company's SME listing. Aamir Khan acquired 46,600 shares, equating to a 0.26 percent stake, during the pre-IPO round for ₹25 lakh. Similarly, Ranbir Kapoor acquired 37,200 shares, representing a 0.21 percent stake, for ₹20 lakh. The pre-IPO share price for investors stood at approximately ₹53.59 per share.

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations made its debut on the stock market on December 23, 2022, listed at ₹102 on the BSE SME exchange. As of March 7, the stock closed at ₹155.85, showcasing a notable return of 45.52% since its initial listing.

At current market rates, Aamir Khan's investment stands at ₹72.62 lakh, while Ranbir Kapoor's shares are valued at ₹57.97 lakh, representing an impressive growth nearly three times their initial value.

Sachin Tendulkar - Azad Engineering Sachin Tendulkar's investment prowess has proven to be a game-changer with his stake in Azad Engineering. In March 2023, the cricket legend acquired 438,120 shares in Azad Engineering at an average price of ₹114.10 during its pre-IPO round, amounting to a stake worth ₹4.99 crore.

When Azad Engineering was listed on December 28, 2023, it opened at ₹720 per share, and by March 7, its closing price soared to ₹1,355.3. Based on the current market price, Sachin Tendulkar's investment has surged nearly 12 times in value, now standing at a remarkable ₹59.39 crore.

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif - Nykaa In July 2020, Alia Bhatt made an investment of ₹4.95 crore in Falguni Nayar’s Nykaa. By the time the company was listed on November 10, 2021, Bhatt's initial investment had multiplied significantly to ₹54 crore, marking an extraordinary growth of about 11 times.

Similarly, in 2018, Katrina Kaif established a joint venture with Nykaa, named Nykaa-KK Beauty, with an initial investment of ₹2.04 crore. By the time of the company's listing, Kaif's investment had also grown substantially to ₹22 crore, representing an almost 11-fold increase.

However, despite these remarkable gains, both Bollywood actresses might have experienced some setbacks as Nykaa's stock witnessed a significant decline post-listing.

Nykaa’s shares debuted at ₹2,129 on November 10, 2021. Following the announcement of a bonus share in a 1:5 ratio in October 2022, the stock price faced a downturn, and on March 7, it closed at ₹156.5, marking a notable decline of 60.18 percent from its listing price.

Ajay Devgan - Panorama Studios Actor Ajay Devgn reaped significant returns on his investment in Panorama Studios, albeit through a preferential issue rather than a pre-IPO acquisition. On March 4, Devgn acquired 100,000 equity shares at ₹274 per share, amounting to a total investment of ₹2.74 crore. Notably, this price represented a substantial discount compared to the market price of ₹948.4, the closing figure in the session preceding the allotment on March 2. With the stock closing at ₹995 on March 7, Devgn's investment surged to ₹9.95 crore, yielding an impressive return of 363.13 percent at the current market level.

