Retail, HNIs chase IPO listing gains—even as risks loom

NSDL’s offering drew the most interest by value, with bids worth ₹1.15 trillion for shares worth ₹4,011.6 crore. Non-institutional investors, which include small and big high net-worth investors, investing above ₹2 lakh and ₹10 lakh respectively, bid for 262.7 million shares, over 35 times the 7.50 million shares available. Retail investors, applying for up to ₹2 lakh, bid for 135.5 million shares, 7.7 times the shares on offer.