IPO Frenzy: 16 companies hit Dalal Street in January with 6 more set to list; a look at top performers
16 companies made their debut on Dalal Street in January, and an additional six companies are scheduled to list this month, bringing the total number of new listings to 22. In terms of top performers, Kay Cee Energy & Infra stood at the top with a gain of 447% over the issue price of ₹54 apiece.
Building on the momentum from the record number of companies that went public in 2023, the IPO trend is persisting in 2024. 16 companies have already made their debut on Dalal Street in January, and an additional six companies are scheduled to list this month, bringing the total number of new listings to 22.
