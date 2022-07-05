IPO fundraising to remain subdued in second half of 2022

“After September, I see a window of opportunities for a few good IPOs to go through successfully. There will be two types of IPOs, First, where we need a robust tailwinded market. Second, where in a relatively damp market condition there will be takers for the new stories. We believe, currently, an overall market pipeline has both these types of opportunities and the second half will be more promising than the first half experience," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}