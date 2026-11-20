With three IPOs currently open for subscription, investor attention is gradually shifting towards their potential listing-day performance. One of the key indicators investors tracks to gauge the likely debut of a public issue is the grey market premium (GMP), which offers an early indication of the demand for shares ahead of their stock market listing.

While the subscription process is still open for all of the issues, investors are closely tracking their respective GMPs to assess potential listing gains.

Although the GMP provides an indication of the likely listing price, it does not guarantee the actual listing price, as it fluctuates daily depending on market sentiment and demand. Moreover, the grey market is unofficial and unregulated, and the GMP should be viewed only as an early indicator rather than the sole basis for investment decisions.

Who leads the GMP race? Among the three IPOs, Watrana Rentals is commanding the highest GMP at ₹67 per share, indicating a potential listing premium of 27.35% over its upper issue price of ₹245 per share.

Meanwhile, Crystal Crop Protection is trading at a GMP of ₹17 per share, suggesting a potential listing premium of 6.25% over its upper issue price of ₹272 per share.

Mahanadi Coalfields is indicating a relatively muted debut, with its GMP standing at ₹2 per share, implying a potential listing premium of 1.47% over its upper issue price of ₹136 per share.

Watrana Rentals IPO fully subscribed on Day 1; NII portion booked 11 times Watrana Rentals Ltd, a provider of material handling equipment (MHE) and aerial work platform (AWP) rental solutions, received a strong response from investors, with its IPO fully subscribed on the opening day on Thursday. The issue attracted subscriptions of 7.13 times the shares on offer.

The non-institutional investors (NII) portion was oversubscribed 11 times, while the retail investors' portion was subscribed 9.58 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment has not yet opened for bidding.

The issue is a book-built offering worth ₹120.10 crore and comprises an entirely fresh issue of 49.02 lakh shares. The IPO opened for subscription on November 19 and will close on November 23. The allotment is likely to be finalised on November 25, while the shares are expected to list on the NSE SME platform on November 27.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO subscribed 38% on Day 1; QIB portion booked 1.26 times. The initial public offering (IPO) of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of state-owned Coal India, has witnessed a muted response from investors, as it was booked just 38% on the first day of bidding on Thursday.

The ₹8,981-crore IPO attracted bids for 18,69,43,350 shares against 49,30,68,045 shares on offer, according to data available on the NSE.

The quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.26 times. The retail investors' portion received a 13% subscription, while the non-institutional investors' (NII) segment was subscribed to 8%.

The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹129-136 per share, valuing the company at a little over ₹90,000 crore. The issue will close on November 23.

Crystal Crop Protection IPO was subscribed 2.94 times on Day 2 The Crystal Crop Protection issue was subscribed 2.94 times on the second day of bidding on Thursday. The ₹456-crore IPO received bids for 35,781,735 shares against 12,170,076 shares on offer, according to data available on the NSE.

The non-institutional investors' (NII) category received 3.43 times the subscription, while the retail investors' portion was subscribed 3.12 times. The quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2.18 times.

The IPO was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Wednesday. The three-day issue will close today, November 20. The price band has been fixed at ₹259-272 per share, valuing the company at ₹4,438 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The issue comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth up to ₹355 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹101 crore by existing shareholders.