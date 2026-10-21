IPO GMP race: Reliance Jio Platforms IPO vs Paras Healthcare IPO - Check grey market winner

IPO GMP race: Jio Platforms initial public offering (IPO) witnessed robust demand on Day 1, garnering 3.04 times subscription on Wednesday, October 21. Its latest grey market premium today (GMP) indicated potential listing gains of around 22%.

In contrast, Paras Healthcare, which also opened for subscription on the same day, saw a muted response, with its GMP pointing to estimated listing gains of 4.04%. For primary market investors, here is a complete comparison of Reliance Jio IPO GMP and Paras Healthcare IPO GMP.

Advertisement

Reliance Jio IPO GMP today Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)-backed Jio Platforms’s IPO GMP stood at ₹249. Considering its grey market premium and upper price band, the Jio IPO is likely to be listed at ₹1368 per share (which is the sum of IPO GMP and upper price band), which hints at 22.25% of expected listing gain.

Reliance Jio IPO subscription status, price band, other details The Jio IPO was subscribed around 3.16 times on day 1, which included 9.42 times subscription in the QIB category, 0.73 times in the retail investors category, and 1.68 times in the NII category. The Jio IPO has a fixed price band at ₹1,065 per share to ₹1,119 per share. A retail investor is required to put ₹13,428 per share to apply for the IPO.

Advertisement

Paras Healthcare IPO GMP today Paras Healthcare IPO grey market premium (GMP) was recorded at ₹30, as per media reports at 8 pm on October 21. With an upper price band of ₹693, the estimated listing price for Paras Healthcare IPO is ₹723 (which is the sum of upper price band and latest grey market premium). The IPO is expected to be listed with 4.04% gain.

Paras Healthcare IPO subscription status, price band details Paras Healthcare IPO was subscribed 0.15 times. The issue was subscribed 0.73 times in the retail category, 0.08 times in the NII category with no participation in the QIB (ex-anchor). The IPO has a fixed price band at ₹660 to ₹693 per share. The lot size for an application is 21 shares, which makes the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors at ₹14,553.

Advertisement