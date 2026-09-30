IPO GMPs compared: Shah Investor's Home IPO vs SRIT India IPO - Which one is winning in grey market?

Two IPOs — SRIT India and Shah Investor’s Home — entered their final day of subscription on Wednesday, 30 September 2026. Both issues are entirely fresh issues, with allotment expected to be finalised on 1 October and listing scheduled for 6 October, subject to the proposed timelines.

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The SRIT India IPO has been fully subscribed 18.74 times so far, led by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who have subscribed 45.91 times, as per BSE data.

Meanwhile, the Shah Investor’s Home IPO has been subscribed 3.74 times, with the NII category leading at 7.68 times.

Let's take a look at grey market premium (GMP) trends on the last bidding day:

SRIT India IPO GMP today SRIT India IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +33. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of SRIT India share price was indicated at ₹163 apiece, which is 25.38% higher than the IPO price of ₹130.

Over the past 8 sessions, the IPO GMP has increased from ₹12 to ₹33, a total increase of ₹21. An upward trend was observed in around 57% of the sessions, reflecting a positive shift in grey market sentiment, according to analysts.

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SRIT India IPO is a ₹218.40-crore book-built issue, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 1.68 crore shares. The IPO does not have an offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The company has set the price band at ₹123– ₹130 per share, with a lot size of 115 shares. Retail investors are required to apply for at least 115 shares, which translates to a minimum investment of ₹14,950 at the upper end of the price band.

The allotment basis is expected to be finalised on 1 October 2026, while the shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on 6 October, subject to the proposed timeline.

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies Ltd is the registrar.

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Shah Investor's Home IPO GMP today Shah Investor's Home IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +15. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shah Investor's Home share price was indicated at ₹182 apiece, which is 8.98% higher than the IPO price of ₹167.

In the past eight sessions, the IPO GMP has shown considerable stability, with overall fluctuations confined to ₹5 and a GMP variation of ₹6. The present IPO GMP is at ₹15, reflecting fairly consistent grey market sentiment, as noted by analysts.

Shah Investor’s Home IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹90.17 crore, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 53.99 lakh shares. The issue will close for subscription on 30 September.

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The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹159– ₹167 per share, with a lot size of 85 shares. At the upper end of the price band, retail investors will need to invest at least ₹14,195.

The allotment basis is expected to be finalised on 1 October, while the shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on 6 October 2026.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd is the registrar to the issue.

Which one is winning in grey market? SRIT India is leading the grey market over Shah Investor’s Home. SRIT India’s GMP stands at ₹33, implying an estimated listing price of ₹163, or a 25.38% premium to its IPO price of ₹130.

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Its GMP has also risen by ₹21 from ₹12 over the past eight sessions, indicating improving grey-market sentiment. In comparison, Shah Investor’s Home commands a GMP of ₹15, suggesting an estimated listing price of ₹182, or an 8.98% premium to its upper IPO price of ₹167.

While Shah Investor’s Home has maintained relatively stable GMP levels, SRIT India currently has the higher GMP and listing premium indication.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.