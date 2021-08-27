Multibagger stock: In the year 2021, a good number of stocks have doubled their shareholders' money. However, for surprise to the market observers, this list of multibagger stocks in 2021 include public issues listed this year. Laxmi Organics is one such public issue. The specialty chemical maker company shares were offered at issue price of ₹129 to ₹130 and it got listed on both BSE and NSE on 25th March 2021. It listed on NSE at ₹155.50 per equity share while on BSE it listed at ₹156.20 per equity share. So, to those investors who hold the counter till date, the chemical stock has given around 2.6 times return (current share price of ₹409/listing price of near ₹156) in just 5 months. According to stock market experts, the stock is expected to continue giving smart returns beating the benchmark indices in future too. They advised investors to buy this chemical stock for long-term.

Speaking on the strong fundamentals that will continue to fuel Laxmi Organics share price rally; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "The company deals in Acetyl Intermediates (AI) and Specialty Intermediates (SI) where it works at around 20 per cent margin and it holds around 30 per cent market share. This got reflected in its Q1FY2021-22 results as well, when it reported ₹102 crore quarterly profits, which is just ₹25 crore lower from its FY21 profit of ₹127 crore. Apart from this, the company has order book completely full to its capacity for next one to one and half years, which means its profit is expected remain in this ₹100 crore per quarter levels."

Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart Securities went on to add, "When Laxmi Organics IPO was launched, there was lack of awareness in regard to the company. But, after the successful listing of the Laxmi Organics shares, people started paying attention to the company and its financials. I would advise investors to add this stock in one's portfolio for long-term, say one and half to two years."

Unveiling important levels in regard to Laxmi Organics shares; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Laxmi Organics stock looks strong on chart and one can buy and hold the counter for long. I would advise investors to buy this chemical counter for immediate target of ₹425 to ₹440 maintaining stop loss at ₹380. After breaking this hurdle of ₹440, it may go on to hit ₹480 to ₹500 in next two months."

