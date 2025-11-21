IPO listing: Capillary Technologies share price lists at ₹571.90 on NSE, down 0.88% from issue price

Capillary Technologies India IPO Listing: Capillary Technologies India share price made a weak debut in the Indian stock market today, November 21. Capillary Technologies India share price was listed on Friday at ₹571.90 apiece on NSE, a discount of 0.88% from its issue price of ₹577. Meanwhile, on BSE, it listed at ₹560, down 2.95% from issue price.

The Capillary Technologies India IPO underperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at ₹53 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of around ₹630 — translating to a premium of 9.19% over the upper end of the issue price band.

Capillary Technologies India IPO Details Capillary Technologies India made a weak debut on the BSE and NSE on November 21, 2025, after successfully concluding its public issue. The IPO opened on November 14 and closed on November 18, with allotments finalised on November 19. The ₹877.70-crore IPO comprises a fresh issuance of 60 lakh shares amounting to ₹345 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 92.3 lakh shares valued at ₹532.50 crore.

According to the DRHP that was refiled in June 2025, the company had earlier proposed a ₹430-crore fresh issue and an OFS of 1.83 crore shares. SEBI granted approval for the revised draft offer document in September 2025.

The IPO lot size is fixed at 25 shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment is one lot. At the upper end of the price band, ₹577, the minimum investment required amounts to ₹14,425. Retail investors can apply for a maximum of 13 lots, requiring an investment of ₹1,87,525.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for the following purposes: (i) meeting cloud infrastructure expenses, (ii) funding research, design and development of its products and platform, (iii) purchasing computer systems necessary for its operations, and (iv) supporting inorganic expansion through unspecified acquisitions, along with general corporate purposes.

JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited are serving as the book-running lead managers for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.

Capillary Technologies IPO was subscribed 52.98 times by the end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 15.85x, the NII portion was booked 69.85x, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 57.30x bids. The employee portion was subscribed 6.88x.

The company received bids for 44.39 crore shares against 83.79 lakh shares on offer.

Separately, the company announced on November 13 that it had secured ₹394 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO launch.

About Capillary Technologies Capillary Technologies operates as a software product company offering artificial intelligence (AI)-driven, cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, serving enterprise clients across global markets.

Headquartered in India, the company has an extensive international footprint with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and multiple Asian countries. As of March 31, 2025, Capillary catered to more than 390 brands in over 45 countries.