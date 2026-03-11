SEDEMAC Mechatronics share price lists at ₹1,535 on NSE — premium of 13.54% over IPO price

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO Listing: SEDEMAC Mechatronics share price made a strong debut on Wednesday, March 11, defying the tepid sentiment in the Indian stock market.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics share price was listed at ₹1,535 per share on NSE, a premium of 13.54% over the issue price of ₹1,352. On BSE, the stock got listed at ₹1,510, up 11.69% from the issue price.

The IPO listing was better than Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for SEDEMAC IPO stood at ₹0 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of ₹1,352 — same as the IPO price.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO Subscription Status SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO witnessed decent subscription during the three days of bidding. It was booked 2.68 times by the end of the third day. The retail portion was subscribed 0.20 times, the NII portion was booked 0.77 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 8.46 times bids.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO Details The public issue of SEDEMAC Mechatronics opened for subscription on March 4 and closed on March 6, while the basis of allotment was finalised on March 9.

Through the book-built issue, the company mobilised ₹1,087.45 crore. The IPO was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) comprising 80.43 lakh equity shares. The price band for the SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO was fixed between ₹1,287 and ₹1,352 per share.

As the issue was purely an OFS, the proceeds from the offering will not be received by the company. Instead, the funds will go to the existing promoters and shareholders who diluted part of their stake through the public issue.

The IPO was offered with a lot size of 11 shares. Retail investors were required to apply for at least one lot, which meant a minimum investment of around ₹14,872 at the upper end of the price band.

The offer also included a reservation of up to 8,170 shares for employees. These shares were offered at a discount of ₹128 to the issue price.

Ahead of the IPO launch, the company had raised ₹325.89 crore from anchor investors on March 2.

ICICI Securities Ltd acted as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd served as the registrar.

About SEDEMAC Mechatronics Founded in 2007, SEDEMAC Mechatronics is a Pune-based technology firm focused on control electronics. The company develops and manufactures powertrain controllers, motor control products, and integrated starter-generator solutions used in automotive and industrial applications.

The company emphasises innovation through its patented sensor-less motor control technology, which enables accurate performance without the need for external sensors. SEDEMAC collaborates closely with leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), providing reliable, efficient, and scalable electronic solutions.

Notably, the company claims to be the first in India to develop, design, and manufacture sensorless commutation (SLC)-based integrated starter generator (ISG) electronic control units (ECUs) for internal combustion engine (ICE) powered two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles.