IPO listing: This robotics firm's shares jump 83% in exchange debut; 3 Indian stocks to watch | Returns, other details

Chinese robotics platform Amicro Technology made a stellar debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) after raising a combined HK1.78billion(227 million) through its initial public offering (IPO). Amicro Tech's bumper listing has brought the spotlight back on the automation and robotics themes.

Shares of Amicro Technology surged 37.6% from the IPO price of HK$9.90, before rallying as much as 82.9% to an intraday high of HK$18.11 on Thursday. The sharp rally came after the company priced its 71.7 million shares at HK$9.9 apiece.

About Amicro Technology listing Amicro Technology’s shares surged as much as 82.9% in early Thursday trading session. With this, its market value stood at HK$6.7 billion. Amicro’s IPO listing coincided with the debut of memory product maker, Hoisin Electronics Co.’s shares. Hoisin began trading at HK 72.80, down 0.04% from its offer price of HK 72.83. The stock last traded at HK $ 72.89.

Founded in 2014, Amicro Technology has a specialisation in dedicated system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductors, sensors, algorithms, and full-stack software solutions for intelligent mobile robots.

With Amicro Technology's strong IPO debut drawing attention to the robotics and automation space, let's take a closer look at three small-cap Indian stocks that offer exposure to this emerging segment.

Affordable Robotic & Automation Shares of Affordable Robotic & Automation were trading 4.98% higher at ₹227.55 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹269.67 crore at 3 pm on Thursday. Its share price value has surged 36% in one month, 32% in six months, but has declined 3.48% in one year.

The Pune-headquartered firm is a trusted robotics and industrial automation company which delivers smart factory systems, warehouse automation solutions and turnkey engineering solutions. According to the Affordable Robotic & Automation filing, it is India's first listed robotics company, which provides turnkey industrial automation and robotics solutions.

Robotic inspection stations, automated assembly systems, warehouse robotics and automated car parking systems are among the key solutions provided by the firm.

Aegeus Technologies The company scrip was trading 0.51% higher at ₹108 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹90.45 crore at 3 pm. Its share price value has surged only 1.41% in one week, but has declined 10% in one month, and around 21% in three months.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company operates at the intersection of machine automation and green energy solutions. The company designs and builds Made-in-India robotic technologies for solar plants. The company products are used to eliminate soiling losses, boost solar project efficiency and reduce water wastage.

Carver Roboweld Carver Roboweld share price rallied nearly 5% to hit upper circuit and touch all-time high level of ₹105.26 per share on BSE on Thursday. Its share price value has 12% in one week after its IPO listing earlier this month. The SME IPO listed on exchanges on November 4, with early 12.52% listing gains.