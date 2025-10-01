Are investors losing their taste for IPOs? Tuesday’s listings raise alarm
Dipti Sharma 3 min read 01 Oct 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
With Tata Capital’s massive IPO looming, experts warn of crowding risks and valuation pressures.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Of the four companies that made their debut on the mainboard on Tuesday, three closed below their issue price. Could this be an early signal of similar sentiment for upcoming listings in the near term?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story