IPO listings, share price today: Tonbo Imaging vs Zetwerk vs Bonfiglioli vs Sahajanand - Who won debut race on NSE, BSE?

IPO listings, share price today: Four companies made their stock market debut on Friday, October 23, 2026, but their listing performances varied sharply. Tonbo Imaging India emerged as the clear winner, with its shares listing at a premium of 66% over the IPO issue price.

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Sahajanand Medical Technologies followed with an 8% premium on the NSE, while Zetwerk Manufacturing Business listed at a more modest premium of around 5%. In contrast, Bonfiglioli Transmissions made a flat debut at its issue price.

Tonbo Imaging vs Zetwerk vs Bonfiglioli vs Sahajanand listing share price Tonbo Imaging IPO listing share price Tonbo Imaging India led the debut race on both exchanges, opening at ₹1,160 on the NSE and ₹1,162 on the BSE against its issue price of ₹700. This translated into listing gains of 65.71% and 66%, respectively.

According to Ravi Singh chief research officer at Master Capital Service, investors may track quarterly revenue growth, order execution, EBITDA margins, order book development and operating cash flows to assess the company’s long-term growth prospects.

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Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO listing share price Sahajanand Medical Technologies delivered the second-best debut, opening at ₹371.15 on the NSE, up 7.89% from its issue price of ₹344. On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹368.05, a gain of 6.99%.

For Sahajanand Medical share price, Singh further said that the stock could attract greater market attention if the company delivers consistent growth in its medical devices business, strengthens operating margins and cash flows.

Zetwerk Manufacturing Business IPO listing share price Zetwerk Manufacturing Business shares opened at ₹159 on both the NSE and BSE against an issue price of ₹151, marking a premium of around 5.3%.

“In the near term, investors may focus on the company’s ability to achieve sustainable revenue growth, improve profitability and strengthen operational efficiency while managing its working capital requirements and debt levels. The stock could attract greater market attention if the company demonstrates improving margins, stronger cash flows,” he said.

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Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO listing share price Bonfiglioli Transmissions, meanwhile, made a flat debut at ₹586, matching the upper end of its IPO price band. The issue had attracted 46.06 times subscription, including 120.78 times demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). However, the strong demand did not translate into a listing premiu.

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“The flat debut highlights subdued market response despite the company’s strong fundamentals. The company is one of India’s largest technology-led manufacturers of mechanical and electro-mechanical power transmission and industrial drive solutions by revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2026. It manufactures precision-engineered gear motors, gearboxes and drive systems across three business verticals,” added Singh.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.