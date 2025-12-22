IPO lock-in: Anand Rathi, Jaro Institute among 16 companies to free up for trade this week; check full list

Shares of 16 companies, with a combined valuation exceeding ₹11,900 crore, will free up for trade this shortened week as their shareholder lock-in periods expire, according to Nuvama Alternative.

However, shares of 10 of the 16 companies are currently trading below their IPO prices, while one is trading exactly at its issue price as of Friday’s close.

Here's a complete list of companies shares opening up for trade this week - Monday, December 22 Four companies—VMS TMT, IValue Infosolutions, International Gemmological Institute, and BLS E-Services—are set to witness the expiry of their respective shareholder lock-in periods on Monday.

VMS TMT: Around 1.4 million shares, representing 3% of the company’s outstanding equity and valued at ₹7.28 crore, will become available for trading following the end of its three-month lock-in, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

IValue Infosolutions: Approximately 2.8 million shares, or 5% of the company’s outstanding equity, will be released for trading on Monday as its three-month shareholder lock-in concludes.

International Gemmological Institute: More than 244.4 million shares—accounting for 57% of the company’s outstanding equity and valued at ₹7,735 crore—will be unlocked for trading on Monday.

BLS E-Services: About 2 million shares, or 2% of the company’s outstanding equity, worth ₹41.4 crore, will be freed up for trading upon the expiry of the lock-in period on Monday.

Tuesday, December 23 The three-month shareholder lock-in for two recent IPOs, Saatvik Green Energy and GK Energy, will end on Tuesday, December 23. Following this, 2% of each company’s outstanding shares will become available for trading, as reported by Nuvama Alternative.

Following Friday's closing, shares of Saatvik Green Energy, valued at ₹115 crore, and GK Energy shares worth ₹70.6 crore will become available for trading on Tuesday.

Wednesday, December 24 The shareholder lock-in period for three companies—Ganesh Consumer Products, DEE Development Engineers, and Atlanta Electricals—will expire on Wednesday.

Ganesh Consumer Products: Around 1.9 million shares, representing 5% of the company’s total shares and valued at ₹43.41 crore, will be free for trade as the three-month lock-in ends.

DEE Development Engineers: Around 14 million shares, or 20% of the company’s outstanding shares, will be unlocked on Wednesday, following a lock-in period of 1.5 years or more, as per Nuvama Alternative.

Atlanta Electricals: Approximately 1.4 million shares, accounting for 2% of total shares and worth ₹133.3 crore, will be freed for trading when its three-month lock-in concludes.

Friday, December 26 On Friday, the last trading day of the week, seven companies will have the lock-in period for their shares expire. The companies are Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, Jaro Institute, Solarworld Energy Solutions, Seshaasai Technologies, Sanathan Textiles, Concord Enviro Systems, and Arisinfra Solutions.

Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers: 2.7 million shares, or 4% of outstanding equity, valued at ₹159.3 crore, will be unlocked as the three-month lock-in ends.

Jaro Institute: 8 lakh shares, or 3% of the company’s total, will be unlocked on Friday, with a value of ₹44 crore.

Solarworld Energy Solutions: 3.1 million shares, representing 4% of the company’s total, will become available for trading as the three-month shareholder lock-in ends. These shares are valued at ₹83.7 million.

Seshaasai Technologies: With its three-month lock-in ending, 2.9 million shares (2% of the outstanding equity) will be free to trade, worth ₹80.3 crore.

Also Read | KSH International IPO allotment status out — What GMP signals ahead

Sanathan Textiles: The stock’s one-year lock-in will end, releasing 48.6 million shares (58% of total equity) valued at ₹2,157 crore.

Concord Enviro Systems: 9.4 million shares, accounting for 46% of the company’s equity, will be available for trade as the one-year lock-in concludes.

Arisinfra Solutions: As its six-month lock-in ends, 36 million shares (44% of total equity) worth ₹468 crore will be freed up for trading.